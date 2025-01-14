All Bengals

Report: Lou Anarumo to Interview for Falcons Defensive Coordinator Job

Lou Anarumo could reunite with Jessie Bates.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo takes the field as the Bengals warm up before facing the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo takes the field as the Bengals warm up before facing the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024.
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo could reunite with Jessie Bates.

Anarumo is expected to interview for the Falcons defensive coordinator position this week according to Colleen Wolfe.

The Bengals fired him last week. He also has an interview scheduled with the Colts.

If Anarumo gets the Falcons job, he would reunite with Bates. The duo spent four seasons together (2019-22) in Cincinnati. Bates signed with Atlanta in free agency after the 2022 season.

Anarumo's defense wasn't the same after Bates left in free agency and it's a big reason why the Bengals fired him.

