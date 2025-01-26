Super Bowl Bound Eagles Did Something to Bengals That No One Else Did This Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals finished the 2024 season with a 9-8 record. Seven of their eight losses were by one possession.
Their lone blowout loss was to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 37-17 loss dropped Cincinnati to 3-5 on the season in October.
The Eagles are Super Bowl LIX bound after beating the Commanders 55-23 on Sunday.
The Bengals are clearly hoping to be playing on Championship Sunday a year from now. Their worst loss of the season came at the hands of the Eagles, who are one win away from a championship.
