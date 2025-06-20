Tampa Bay Bucs Star Mike Evans Offers Up Major Praise for Cincinnati Bengals Receiver Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI —— Everybody knows that Mike Evans is a future Hall of Famer. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elite wideout has a chance to break Jerry Rice’s record of 10 consecutive 1,000 yard seasons this year. Evans tied the record last season, so this year he will be looking to stake his claim in the history books forever at 31 years old.
Evans recently sat down with Fox Sports to talk about his favorite young receivers in the NFL today. When asked about who his favorite receiver is that has been in the league between four and five years, Evans answered with a no-brainer response.
“Ja’Marr Chase. He’s a guy where if you said he was better than me — I don’t think anybody is better than me — but if you said him, I would understand," Evans said in an interview with Greg Auman.
That kind of praise from one of the greatest receivers we have seen in league history is something that should not be taken lightly, and one that is also deserved for Ja’Marr Chase.
Chase has been absolutely sensational since entering the NFL in 2021. He set the Bengals franchise record for most receiving yards with 1,455 as a rookie, a record he broke last season, finishin with 1,708 yards, 127 receptions, and 17 touchdowns. He became the first Bengals player to win the Triple Crown.
At only 25 years old, Chase is just entering his prime, so there is a chance he could challenge for Evans for his record of a possible eleven consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards as he has already achieved the feat in four-straight years.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time
Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category
Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander
Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025
Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings
Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals
Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?