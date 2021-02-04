NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Texans Veterans Support Deshaun Watson's Trade Request

Players on the team don't want Watson "trapped" in Houston
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. The team is hoping to keep their star signal-caller, which means things could get worse before they get better. 

The three-time Pro Bowler is willing to sit out and not play in 2021 if the Texans don't trade him. Veterans on the team are siding with the star quarterback according to Peter King of NBC Sports

"It’s gotten to the point where, I’m told, even some respected veterans on the teams have, in effect, told Watson, Go ahead. Go. We love you. We don’t want you to get trapped here. You don’t owe us anything," King wrote this week. "The veterans on the team supported him going to owner Cal McNair a month ago and telling him the situation in the locker room was dire, and there was no faith in the management or direction of the team. When the team didn’t interview a Watson favorite, Robert Saleh, that turned off the locker room. When the team chose to keep EVP Jack Easterby (a major bone of contention with players, who do not trust him), that further soured the players, including Watson." 

The Texans hired general manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley this offseason, but that wasn't enough to change Watson's mind. He wants out of Houston and it looks like he's taking Carson Palmer's advice and "sticking to his guns" when it comes to forcing his way out of a dysfunctional organization. 

If Houston is going to trade Watson, it would likely happen before the NFL Draft, which begins on April 29. 

