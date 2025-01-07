Zac Taylor Believes Bengals' Coaching Vacancies as 'Appealing' As They Could Possibly Be
CINCINNATI — The Bengals fired four coaches on Monday, including defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive line coach Frank Pollack.
How appealing are those jobs to coaches across the college and pro landscape?
"I think it's got to be as appealing as it could possibly be," head coach Zac Taylor said. "We've got some of the best players in the world, and it's a great organization to work for. It's a tremendous city to work in. It's the best fan base in all the world. I can keep listing the positives, but those are some of the main ones."
Taylor is entering his seventh season as head coach of the Bengals. Cincinnati has posted a winning record in four-straight seasons for only the second time in team history. They've also missed the playoffs in back-to-back years.
Taylor is hoping that key changes to his staff can be a difference maker in 2025 and beyond.
Disappointed. You know, we're all disappointed with the overall fatality of the season and the position that we put ourselves in," Taylor said. "We're going to work like hell to make sure that we start the season the right way to put ourselves in a great position to finish like we did because there's a lot of positives there with the way we finished, and it's sickening that we're not in the playoffs with an opportunity to keep this thing going, because we finally found a lot of momentum."
The Bengals won five-straight games to end the season 9-8. They started the year 0-3, 1-4 and 4-8. The hole was too deep to dig out of.
Watch Taylor's fill comments in the video below:
