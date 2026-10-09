Bengals Injury Update: Star Game Statuses Revealed by Zac Taylor Leading Into Dolphins Road Trip

The Bengals wrapped up the latest week of practice with plenty of injury questions for head coach Zac Taylor to answer. Cincinnati faces Miami this weekend, hoping a bunch of players can fight through minor issues.

Taylor noted names like Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Bryan Cook (ankle), and Colbie Young (knee) are going to be questionable for the game, same with Tee Higgins (groin).

Higgins seemed to get a limited Friday session in after two days of not practicing. Taylor stated Chase is still in the concussion protocol and "we'll see" on him officially playing Sunday.

Dexter Lawrence (wrist) sounds ready to roll for the action. Taylor did not mention him among the injured group, while noting Dalton Risner (knee) is playing.

Cincinnati is going to need a few players to step up amidst these statuses, including Young and safety PJ Jules.

Miami is 0-4 and power-rated as one of the (if not the worst) teams in the league by major betting markets, but anyone can be beaten in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys learned that the hard way on Thursday night, losing as big favorites against the 0-4 Buccaneers.

"It's early in the season, so you can't pay attention to the record. These guys, they got a new head coach that's kind of playing really hard. They got a really good coaching staff," Taylor said this week. "They've got some really good cornerstones of the team that they're building around right now. You're absolutely right in that there are just some things in those games that have kind of shot themselves in the foot a little bit, similar to our losses, that you could be in a totally different record right now, and that conversation about you is different.

"But they're good, and if we're not on top of it, they're a team that can get after you when you go down there. And so our players understand that, we've watched the tape, so all you gotta do is watch the tape, and you see what's there, and you can see what they're building, and so they've got our attention."

It's already a massively important game for Cincinnati's long-term goals. According to RotoWire, no team in the past 10 seasons has started 2-3 and made the Super Bowl, let alone won it.

The Bengals battle the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.