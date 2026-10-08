Bengals Injury Report: Dexter Lawrence, More Star Injuries Updated Following Thursday Dolphins Practice

Cincinnati went through its Thursday practice ahead of Sunday's road bout against the Miami Dolphins. A bunch of key Bengals are fighting through injury as the bye week comes at a nice time following this game.

Double-digit Bengals players range from slightly hurt to on injured reserve right now. The top two of note are Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin). Chase went limited in an improvement, while Higgins logged another DNP leaving very little chance to play on Sunday without at least limited status on Friday.

Dexter Lawrence (wrist) was limited again as well, but doesn't seem to be taking on any setbacks with his ailment. A bunch of players healed up enough to upgrade from Wednesday.

Check out all of the Thursday statuses below:

DID NOT PRACTICE: Higgins (groin/neck), Kyle Dugger (quad)

LIMITED: Lawrence (wrist), Bryan Cook (ankle upgraded from DNP), Chase, Dalton Risner (knee), Swayze Boseman (groin),

FULL: B.J. Hill (Achilles), Jordan Battle (hamstring, upgraded from limited), Barrett Carter (ankle, upgraded), Colbie Young (hamstring upgraded)

Likley not having Dugger this week may be a big test for Cincinnati's safety depth, while Colbie Young's return helps with the equally thin WR depth on the other side.

It's life in the NFL, as coaches like Zac Taylor try to find the best mix of healthy players.

"Start with Troy Walters. I'd start with him. He does a great job developing these guys when their numbers are called. I think our scouting department does a really good job," Taylor said about how his staff adapts to WR injuries and more. "I think we've got a bunch of guys that see the pass game as we do and understand the things that we're looking for. So when they're adding practice squad guys like Tanner Hudson, like Trent Irwin, like the guys that we've added over time that have played for us.

"I think those guys have just stepped up. We've brought the right character guys in here that understand what it's like. I think Joe (Burrow) does a really good job of fitting them in and getting them friendly balls that they can gain some confidence with. And so I think we got a really good track record of developing those guys."

Cincinnati has a light Friday-morning practice before traveling south for the Dolphins battle.

Bengals-Jaguars Injuries | NFL

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