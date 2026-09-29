Bengals Legend Calls Out Play Where Team Lost to Steelers

Many point to Joe Burrow's fumble at the end of the game or when Ke'Shawn Williams muffed a punt as plays where the Bengals lost to the Steelers. However, franchise legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh gave his take on when the team truly lost to their AFC North rivals.

Houshmandzadeh spoke on the Speakeasy podcast and exploded while discussing his former team's loss to the Steelers. Houshmandzadeh exclaimed that attempting to block the punt in the third quarter which resulted in a roughing the kicker penalty is where the Bengals lost the game.

"We are winning 20-17, we get the Steelers to fourth down, and I see we got eight lined up in the box on fourth down and I'm like 'the f*** are we doing?'" Houshmandzadeh said. "THE F*** WE TRYIN TO BLOCK A PUNT!? WE NOT BLOCKIN THIS PUNT, Who okayed this!?"

Meaningless Block Try

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) pressures Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can chalk the Bengals loss in Pittsburgh up to many different plays, the bottomline is that attempting to block a punt when you have a lead with Joe Burrow is foolish. Houshmandzadeh pointed that out as he continued to blast the decision.

"What is the percentages of blocked punts compared to successful punts, slim to none," Houshmandzadeh said. "Our main objective is to get the ball back to the offense and Joe Burrow, why the f*** are we trying to block a punt, they went down and scored."

Houshmandzadeh is correct when it comes to how unusual blocking a punt is in the NFL. Since 2020 there have only been 59 blocked punts in the league.

This further shows how reckless attempting to block a punt can be as doing so can often lead to the type of penalties we saw on Sunday. Doing so at such a critical point in Sunday's game ended up costing the Bengals what could be a crucial winning result down the line.

"The end. All three phases had a chance to win that game in the end. Fourth quarter, had a chance to score on oﬀense, had a chance to get a stop on defense. Had a chance to make some plays on special teams that we didn't make. So, I think in all three phases, share that one," Taylor said about how the game was lost.

.@Housh84 is pissed off after watching his Bengals lose to the Steelers. 😅



LIVE NOW! ➡️ https://t.co/gbJwj7mh5Q pic.twitter.com/mx0l0q5AiD — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) September 28, 2026

0.53% of total punts over the last 10 seasons have been blocked.



They went for a HALF of a percent CHANCE instead of letting Burrow continue to cook.



You've got about a 0.25% chance to hit the kicker and draw a flag over that same time period.



NOT WORTH THE RISK. https://t.co/xvgzw5MSaJ — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 29, 2026

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