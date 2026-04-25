The Bengals addressed their offensive line for the second time on Saturday when they selected Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker with pick No. 189 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Parker gives Cincinnati's offensive line room a boost. After using a fourth round pick on Auburn center Connor Lew, the Bengals doubled down by taking Parker.

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Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Parker is a Cincinnati native. He attended St. Xavier High School. He played primarily offensive tackle at Duke. At 6-5, 309 pounds, there's reason to believe he could serve as a backup at multiple spots. He has center experience and was ranked sixth in Dane Brugler's center rankings.

"Parker will lose tug-of-war battles with long-levered defenders, but his athletic ability, competitive toughness and intelligence are traits needed for a long NFL career," Brugler wrote. "He projects as a versatile guard/center backup and would have starting potential in the right situation."

Parker gives the Bengals another developmental offensive lineman. Their starting line is set, but adding Lew and Parker in this year's draft gives offensive line coach Scott Peters talent to work with and develop.

Parker was on the field for 2,355 snaps in college, but they were all at tackle. He made it clear that he's comfortable playing center (his high school position), guard or tackle.

"My versatility to play all five is going to help keep Joe Burrow safe," Parker said on a conference call shortly after being picked.

Bengals Draft Picks

The Bengals added to both sides of the ball in the first four rounds of the draft. They took edge rusher Cashius Howell and Washington cornerback Tacario Davis on day two.

Howell and Davis were both introduced on Saturday. Howell will wear No. 55 and Davis will wear No. 20.

Cincinnati followed up day two by trading down in the fourth round to move up from the sixth to the final pick of the fourth in a deal with the Jets.

The Bengals sent their fourth (No. 110) and sixth round picks (No. 199) to New York. They received two fourth rounders (picks 128 and 140).

Cincinnati selected Auburn center Connor Lew with pick No. 128. Lew was projected to be a second round selection before suffering a torn ACL in October. They followed that up by taking Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young.

"If you told me when I woke up this morning we were gonna walk away with those two guys, I would have signed up for that in any way, shape, or form," Bengals head coch Zac Taylor said. "A lot of excitement in our draft room right now that we got two guys that we had targeted. These are two guys that we are thrilled to walk away with."

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