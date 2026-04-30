Could Bengals DT Be Traded After Dexter Lawrence Deal?

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the league last season. They ranked dead last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, so the front office opted to upgrade this unit in a big way this offseason.

The Bengals signed Jonathan Allen in free agency. They would go on to swing a blockbuster trade for superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, too. Late in the NFL draft, they added Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson, too.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Bengals could trade defensive tackle TJ Slaton this offseason after adding to the defensive line in free agency, on the trade block, and in the NFL draft. Knox suggested the Bengals could get a fifth-round pick for Slaton while noting the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders as potential suitors.

TJ Slaton Could be a Trade Chip for the Bengals

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs from Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle T.J. Slaton Jr. (98) in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"The Cincinnati Bengals may not be actively looking to move defensive players after taking an uncharacteristically aggressive approach to building their defense this offseason. However, teams should see if Cincinnati is willing to move off of veteran T.J. Slaton," Knox wrote. "Slaton is entering the final year of a two-year deal, and the Bengals could save $6.7 million by moving him. That's a considerable amount for a player who might not see extensive playing time in 2026.

"While Slaton started all 17 games for Cincinnati last year, that was before the Bengals signed Jonathan Allen and traded for Dexter Lawrence II. With B.J. Hill and 2024 second-round pick Kris Jenkins also in Cincinnati's defensive-line rotation, Slaton is probably looking at a very reduced role."

The Bengals have real depth at defensive tackle aside from Slaton at this point. Lawrence and Allen will be the two biggest impact players in the middle of the defensive line. BJ Hill and Kris Jenkins could have impact roles, too. Robinson is also in the mix.

“You never have enough defensive linemen and defensive tackles," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the draft. "To be able to keep these guys as fresh as possible and roll through (with them) is an outstanding thing to be able to do right now. I’m not here today to lay out playing time or anything like that right now, but I’m really pleased with the group we have.”

If the Bengals can land a mid-round pick, like a fifth-rounder, then a trade could make sense, but that maye be unrealistic. It's worth noting that the Bengals have kept him up to this point and he has a good relationship with defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery.

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