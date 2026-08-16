Dohnte Meyers Keeps Making Plays, Connected With Bengals Great This Offseason

Former CFL standout receiver Dohnte Meyers has played his way into a competition between Charlie Jones and Ke'Shawn Williams for one of the Bengals' final receiver spots. Both Jones and Williams have been competing to be the team's primary kickoff and punt returner, a spot Meyers has also inserted himself into.

Throughout training camp, Meyers has consistently made big plays, including a deep touchdown grab from Joe Flacco during the team's practice inside Paycor Stadium.

An undrafted free agent in 2023, Meyers totaled 65 receptions, 1,056 yards, and eight touchdowns across 15 games played in 2025 for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Meyers also made an impact as a returner in the CFL last season with 413 total return yards on 20 attempts.

Meyers Leaning On Advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) runs with the ball during the Cincinnati Bengals Summer Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meyers has faced an uphill battle to make the Bengals' 53 man roster since signing a futures deal with the team in early January. However when he spoke with media he clarified the transition from the CFL to the NFL feels like the same type of football he has played up to this point. Meyers also spoke on how he connected with Bengals great, T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

"I feel like I'm playing football, whether it's in Canada, whether it's in Cincinnati, I just like to play football, so that's just what I've been embracing," Meyers said. "Me and Housh connected, I had a chance to pick his brain kind of glean from the experience, especially being in this locker room, being in a similar offense and working with similar coaches."

Meyers then confirmed that his trainer, Stephon Brown, connected him with Houshmandzadeh.

"Him and my receiver trainer back home Stephon Brown, they know each other, and Steph connected me to T.J., " Meyers revealed of his connection with Houshmandzadeh.

Meyers stated that he cherishes every opportunity he has earned so far to get on the field early for the Bengals. Meyers is ready to make an impact anywhere on the field, whether it be as a returner or receiver.

"I just cherish every opportunity, regardless if its a returner, in the offense, every opportunity is scarce," Meyers acknowledged of his opportunities. "I believe if you're on a professional football team, they call your number, whatever that role is you're trying to maximize and just show them that you know you can be trusted."

Meyers has a real chance to earn his way onto the Bengals roster, but he must show that he can be solid as a returner.

Charlie Jones and Ke'Shawn Williams have both played well as returners for the team in games that matter, and Meyers must continue to earn trust in the same way.

4. Dohnte Meyers showed good timing with Joe Burrow on a back-shoulder throw in the indoor portion of practice, then caught a deep ball from Joe Flacco after the team moved outdoors.

“There’s a lot to like about Dohnte,” said OC Dan Pitcher. “He’s diligent, he cares, he’s got… pic.twitter.com/plG5fAXUgp — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 8, 2026

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