Joe Burrow Speaks on Balanced Bengals Offense Ahead of 2026 Season

The Bengals are entering Week 1 of the 2026 season with a more balanced offense. Joe Burrow shared more insight into what exactly that approach could look like this season during an interview with Geoff Hobson.

While he is still confident in his ability to do so, Burrow said that he does not feel he will have to throw the ball 60 times to win games. He also confirmed his confidence in their ability to win in multiple ways.

"We're not going to have to go and throw it 60 times every game to go and win it," Burrow said. "We'll certainly have to at some point, and we will, but I think we're in a much better spot as a team where we can win in a lot of different ways."

Burrow Plans To Use His Legs More

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrow is no stranger to passing the ball less in a game to emerge victorious. One of the more prominent examples is the team's win against the Broncos in 2021 where Burrow only attempted 22 passes with 15 completions and 157 yards.

Burrow smiled when asked about that game and said that a reason for his success during the team's Super Bowl run that season was his ability to use his legs. He explained that his ability to run the ball on third downs at the end of games is something that he wants to get back to.

"A big part of the games in that year was me running the football on third down at the end of games," Burrow said. "Get back to that a little bit, run the ball, play-action first and second down, and then third down is where I get to go and make a play, I know I have to take on that role."

With the best offensive line of his career this season, Burrow should be able to get back to a playing style that is reminiscent of his Super Bowl season in 2021.

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