Joe Flacco Takes Stand, Offers to Pay Caleb Williams' Fine for Cleats

The backup quarterback is always a fan favorite, and that's certainly the case for the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Joe Flacco hasn't always been beloved in Cincinnati.

Once upon a time, the Bengals backup was the leader of the Baltimore Ravens' offense, where he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and earned Super Bowl MVP honors. Times have changed, and now Flacco is using his veteran leadership on the Bengals' sidelines.

But it's not just what he's doing with the Bengals that makes him a leader. Recently, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was fined over $35,000 for wearing Caddix cleats two weeks in a row. Flacco, who is an investor in the company, is ready to pick up the tab on Williams' fines.

Doing The Right Thing

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If Caleb gets fined again for wearing Caddix, I'll pay the fine myself," Flacco said. "I've worn these cleats for years, and I know firsthand the difference they make. When you're playing at this level, you need equipment you can trust."

"This isn't about making a statement or breaking the rules just to break them," Flacco continued. "It's about wearing gear that works for you and helps keep you safe on the field. If Caleb believes in Caddix the way I do, I'm happy to stand behind him.

Caddix even went a step further by getting a billboard in Chicago to show support for Williams. All of this over cleats. Only the NFL, right?

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) take the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The no fun league claims that Williams' cleats were unauthorized, which is strange considering Flacco claims to have worn them for years.

It may seem like a silly battle to fight, but if a player feels safe in a certain brand of footwear, why would the league give out such a harsh penalty? Williams has already suffered an injury this season. Maybe having a piece of equipment he can trust is worth the league looking into it so he doesn't receive a fine.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This just seems like another senseless move made by a league that continues to find a way to penalize players for the most minuscule of reasons. With all the bad publicity for the league from this situation, it wouldn't be surprising if Williams' fine is appealed and he has these cleats on the next time he takes the field.

Either way, Flacco and Caddix are not going to let this egregious penalty stand.

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