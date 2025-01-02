4 Buffalo Bills on offense to watch against the New England Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for an exciting week 18 showdown with the New England Patriots. The best news is that Josh Allen gets to rest for most of the game, but gets to continue his long games started streak.
These 4 players still have plenty to play for against the Patriots:
1 - Mitchell Trubisky: The Bills Trubisky has a lot to play for against the Patriots. He currently is signed to a two-year deal, so he will be Josh Allen's main backup next year as well however the Bills can save $2.5M by cutting him. It will go a long way for his status as a premier backup with a good showing against the New England Patriots.
2 - Frank Gore Jr: The Bills have a promising young RB that could be elevated and play against the Patriots for the Bills. Gore Jr., should be receiving the majority of the carries as the team will want to keep Ty Johnson, James Cook, and Ray Davis fresh for the playoffs. This is a big audition to show the world what he can do as a starting RB. There is a lot on the line for him and the Bills will have to be careful that if he plays well, another team will want to sign him.
3 - Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: The Bills future center can cement his status as a key contributor going forward. Although almost all of the Bills' OL is signed beyond this year, Van Pran-Granger has a lot that he can play for. He can alter the Bills draft plans in April with a good showing. The Bills will return Anderson, Van Demark, Grable, and Van Pran-Granger behind all 5 starters. The continuity of having the same 9 OL players will prove to be huge for Brandon Beane.
4 - Curtis Samuel: One of the bigger disappoints this season has been Curtis Samuel. He signed a three year deal in March and will be on the roster again next sesason. Samuel has a chance to prove he should be in the plans next year and in the playoffs. He only has 24 catches for 201 yards and just 1 TD. A great showing against the Patriots could prove that he is over multiple injury concerns this season.