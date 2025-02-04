Bills still look offensive playmaker in 2024 NFL draft re-boot
A trip back down memory lane with a twist of changes made to selections in the NFL Draft did not change the direction ESPN had for the Bills.
On Tuesday, writers from ESPN went back through the 2024 NFL Draft and made their selections based on each rookie’s first season in the league. Buffalo held their 28th and 60th picks they had prior to any trades made on draft day.
With the 28th pick of the draft, Bills ESPN beat writer Alaina Getzenberg kept the pick the same with Keon Coleman still being selected by Buffalo. The original pick was traded to the Chiefs as they selected Xavier Worthy with some questions surrounding whether the Bills should have selected others like the Chargers’ Ladd McConkey instead of Coleman. While Worthy was selected by the Cowboys in this redraft, Coleman remained the best option at receiver for the Bills.
“This redraft didn't go how the Bills hoped with the top receivers gone, but addressing the position was a necessity. Coleman caught 29 passes for 556 yards and 4 touchdowns in the regular season. He had impressive catches, but improving his catch rate (50.9%) and creating more separation (2.02 yards from nearest defender) will be key in the future.”
Coleman was the sixth receiver taken in the redraft, as the move makes sense with the rest who are available to give Allen a goal-line threat to throw it to. Development is still needed for Coleman, but has the potential to be one of the top targets for Buffalo in the next three to five years.
The Bills originally took safety Cole Bishop with the 60th pick of the draft, but this time Getzenberg helped Buffalo upgrade that position with Malik Mustapha. San Francisco selected Mustapha in the fourth round, and he was an immediate impact player for their banged-up defense. Getzenberg discussed that while Buffalo was happy with Bishop this season, Mustapha might have been an upgrade.
“In real life, the Bills were happy to go with Bishop, who improved as the season went on and will be an instrumental part of this defense going forward. But they were also intrigued by Mustapha, despite him being 5-foot-10. In 728 defensive snaps for the 49ers, Mustapha had 71 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups.”
Bishop played in 16 games for the Bills, making 40 tackles, two pass deflections and one forced fumble. He filled in for Taylor Rapp in the AFC title game loss to the Chiefs with Rapp out with injury. There is nothing to take away from his performance, but Mustapha was more of the playmaker Buffalo needed in the secondary.
Buffalo needed the skill positions then, so the re-draft selections made sense. It’s about who the Bills originally got in Coleman, and Bishop can take leaps in year two in Buffalo.
