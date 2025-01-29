Bills should address the wide receiver room following 'everybody eats' mantra in 2024
There was so much doubt about the Buffalo Bills receiving corps heading into 2024. That's understandable when you lose a No. 1 receiver like Stefon Diggs.
There were doubts as to who would be the alpha dog. Could Khalil Shakir expand in his role? What could Curtis Samuel or Mack Hollins do as veteran additions? What presence could Keon Coleman provide as a rookie?
All valid questions and ones that were answered at some point.
Shakir stepped up, posting career-highs across the board. Samuels was fairly disappointing, but Hollins was a pleasant surprise who became one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets. Coleman had flashes of greatness, as he ranked eighth among all rookie pass catchers in receiving yards.
But even in saying that, the Bills still didn't have enough. That’s why they went out and traded for Amari Cooper. There were moments of him being the No. 1 receiver he’s always been. But it was not nearly as consistent as expected.
Make no mistake, the chemistry seemed a lot better without Diggs complaining on the sideline. But the void he left talent-wise is very evident.
And it’s not to say that Diggs wasn’t slowing down. He had his worst statistical season with Buffalo in 2023. But even still, a “down” season for the two-time All-Pro consisted of 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns — not a single figure any Bills receiver achieved in the 2024 season.
While it’s hard to deny the impact an “everybody eats” approach had on Josh Allen, as he was an MVP finalist once again, the personnel will need to improve in 2025. Entering the offseason, Coleman, Samuel, and Shakir, as well as Tyrell Shavers and Jalen Virgil, who are back on futures contracts.
Who knows what the plan is as far as evaluating free agent options as well as drafting another receiver. But make no mistake, the Buffalo receiver should look a lot different than it did in 2024.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —