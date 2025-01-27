Why officials from the Bills vs. Chiefs didn't have to answer for horrible calls
As the AFC Championship game approached, there was a lot of chatter about how poor the officiating can be at big moments in big games, particularly when involving the Kansas City Chiefs. And last night certainly lived up to that hype with a host of highly questionable calls at critical times - all of them went against the Bills.
So with the understandable emotions for teams and fans alike surrounding NFL officiating -- again, in a HUGE game -- why were the refs nowhere to be found after last nights game? Millions of people, who drive television ratings and buy tickets and merch, wanted to know how on earth they could miss that spot on the Bills 4th down?
NFL officials only address calls on the field after games when they are requested by the media.
Last night, there was no request made. Why there was no request is certainly a question but another is why aren't referees required to be available after the game automatically?
The NFL would do well to make referees automatically available to the media after each game the way they do with players and coaches. If they want to be so involved on big plays, and get them wrong as they did last night, then they should have to face the questions afterward.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —