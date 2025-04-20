Bills 2025 NFL draft 'nightmare scenario' could shift AFC East power dynamic
The Buffalo Bills head into the 2025 NFL draft with a total of 10 picks. While all selections can be important when it comes to filling out their roster, the attention always falls on whoever a team takes in Round 1.
Buffalo holds No. 30 overall, and the consensus seems to be that they'll take a defensive player. Both EDGE and defensive tackle have been mentioned, but a ball hawk in the secondary isn't out of the question.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon sees a scenario where the Bills aren't able to find the right defender. He offered a "nightmare scenario" for all 32 teams, and said a run on defensive players could hurt Buffalo. What would make it a real "nightmare," however, would be seeing the New York Jets and New England Patriots bring in "immediate impact players" in the top seven.
"The Patriots and Jets land immediate impact players with top-seven picks and a first-round run on defensive standouts leaves none for them in the No. 30 spot." — Gagnon, Bleacher Report
Buffalo has won the AFC East five years in a row. That has a lot to do with their talent, but the lack of success for New York and New England has certainly helped.
Both teams are entering new eras following the hiring of new, respected head coaches. If they also find a way to vastly improve their rosters, while the Bills are unable to land an impact player in Round 1, this could shift the power in the division. It wouldn't be enough for Buffalo to lose hold on the East this season, but you still don't want to stay stagnant while your rivals improve.
