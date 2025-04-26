Bills continue the run on defense in NFL Draft Round 5
The Buffalo Bills are focused on fixing their defense. For the fifth time in as many picks during the 2025 NFL Draft, they added to that side of the ball.
They also doubled up on cornerbacks, adding Jordan Hancock from Ohio State at pick No. 170. He joins Maxwell Hairston, who was their first pick, at No. 30 overall.
RELATED: Bills get disappointing draft grade for Round 4 defensive tackle
Throughout his career, Hancock had 98 tackles, 14 pass defenses, and three interceptions for the Buckeyes. Beyond the numbers, what are the Bills getting in their newest defensive back?
What Jordan Hancock brings to the Bills
Hancock's versatility is what stands out most. He lined up outside and in the slot during his time with Ohio State. He even spent time playing safety, making him a Swiss Army Knife in the secondary.
He played more over the past two seasons and he showed plenty of growth not only in coverage, but also in run defense.
Where does he fit with Bills?
Buffalo suddenly has depth at cornerback with Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White, Maxwell Hairston, and Taron Johnson. That means Hancock will struggle to see the field as a rookie, unless he can stand out as a slot cornerback.
He's not someone who can run with the fastest wideouts, but he can keep up with the quick game from the slot and is a plus-defender against the run.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —