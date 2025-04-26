Bills Central

Bills get disappointing draft grade for Round 4 defensive tackle

The Buffalo Bills have been criticized for their fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills added more depth to the defensive line at the NFL Draft with fourth-round pick Kentucky's Deone Walker.

Walker joins T.J. Sanders and Landon Jackson as the third Bills defensive line pick so far in the draft.

Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski didn't like that the Bills dipped back into the defensive line pool, giving Buffalo a "C-" in his grade for the selection.

Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker participates in drills during the NFL Combine.
Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker participates in drills during the NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Buffalo Bills needed to get bigger and more physical along their defensive interior. They certainly got bigger with the addition of Kentucky’s Deone Walker. They didn’t necessarily get more physical, and the team used an extra fifth-round draft pick to trade up and select one of the more frustrating players to watch in the 2025 class," Sobleski wrote. "No prospect in this year's class experienced a fall quite like Walker. 

"Prior to the start of the 2024 season, the 6'7", 331-pound prospect often garnered top 10-15 projections. His combination of size, 7.5 sacks in 2023 and back-to-back second-team All-SEC nods helped build significant buzz. 

"Unfortunately, the 21-year-old completely underwhelmed during his final season on campus. Smaller offensive linemen pushed him around too often. He played too high. His production as a pass-rusher dropped. Walker didn't perform to the level his size and talent indicated. 

"Still, he's young and has the natural tools to succeed with the right coaching."

RELATED: Bills GM Brandon Beane reveals why he didn't trade out of Round 1

The Bills hope that they can get the 2023 version of Walker that many had as a potential first-round pick in early 2025 projections.

If they can get that version of Walker, the Bills could have a strong piece on the defensive line for years to come

Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators
Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News