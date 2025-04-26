Bills get disappointing draft grade for Round 4 defensive tackle
The Buffalo Bills added more depth to the defensive line at the NFL Draft with fourth-round pick Kentucky's Deone Walker.
Walker joins T.J. Sanders and Landon Jackson as the third Bills defensive line pick so far in the draft.
Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski didn't like that the Bills dipped back into the defensive line pool, giving Buffalo a "C-" in his grade for the selection.
"The Buffalo Bills needed to get bigger and more physical along their defensive interior. They certainly got bigger with the addition of Kentucky’s Deone Walker. They didn’t necessarily get more physical, and the team used an extra fifth-round draft pick to trade up and select one of the more frustrating players to watch in the 2025 class," Sobleski wrote. "No prospect in this year's class experienced a fall quite like Walker.
"Prior to the start of the 2024 season, the 6'7", 331-pound prospect often garnered top 10-15 projections. His combination of size, 7.5 sacks in 2023 and back-to-back second-team All-SEC nods helped build significant buzz.
"Unfortunately, the 21-year-old completely underwhelmed during his final season on campus. Smaller offensive linemen pushed him around too often. He played too high. His production as a pass-rusher dropped. Walker didn't perform to the level his size and talent indicated.
"Still, he's young and has the natural tools to succeed with the right coaching."
The Bills hope that they can get the 2023 version of Walker that many had as a potential first-round pick in early 2025 projections.
If they can get that version of Walker, the Bills could have a strong piece on the defensive line for years to come
