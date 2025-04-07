Bills stockpile Ohio State stars in recent 4-round NFL mock draft
We are three weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and it’s tough to find a consensus on what Buffalo Bills will do with their top pick. What we do know is that there are several areas they need to add depth.
Athlon Sports draft analyst Luke Easterling recently did his best to fill all those needs in a 4-round mock draft. What’s interesting about his selections for the Bills is his focus on players coming out of Ohio State.
MORE: Bills predicted to draft All-American SEC cornerback to replace Rasul Douglas
Easterling adds three Buckeyes, beginning with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka at No. 30 overall. With their second pick in Round 2 (No. 62 overall), he adds defensive end JT Tuimoloau.
Buffalo has no picks in Round 3, but two in the fourth. Their final pick in that round is No. 132, which Easterling again uses to land an Ohio State product. This time, it’s safety Lathan Ransom he has linked to the Bills.
Of all the names mentioned, Egbuka would be the most enticing. The multi-time 1,000-yard receiver would instantly improve the Bills’ aerial attack and could eventually give them the No. 1 wide receiver they were missing in 2024.
Tuimoloau would be an excellent fit as a 265-pounder who has 12.5 sacks last year. Ransom would be a solid depth piece as well, and could be a special teams stud early in his career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —