Bills predicted to draft All-American SEC cornerback to replace Rasul Douglas
Three weeks until the 2025 NFL Draft gets underway, and the Buffalo Bills have multiple positions of need to address.
The Bills' biggest current draft needs, according to multiple experts, are cornerback, defensive line, and running back. Those first two positions have been the most popular with running back picking up steam as the James Cook contract extension talks not picking up.
The 33rd Team's NFL Draft analyst Ian Valentino has the Buffalo going defense with Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron with the 30th overall pick. Valentino sees Barron as the perfect fit the Bills defense with his versatility to move around in the secondary.
"Going with a running back has to be in play here because the Day 2 run will happen before the Bills can get back on the clock. However, there's no more perfect defensive back for Sean McDermott in the class than Jahdae Barron."
"Barron's not a fit everywhere, but the versatile and physical playmaker embodies the same swagger that has led to countless defensive backs thriving under McDermott."
Barron was an All-American last year for the Longhorns after leading the SEC in interceptions with five. He also racked up 67 tackles, 11 pass deflections, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery in 16 games.
This offseason, the Bills let Rasul Douglas hit free agency, but did sign Dane Jackson. They also extended Christian Benford to give the secondary future stability. Barron could jump right in and help the Bills be a nickel corner with Benford and Taron Johnson projected to be starters.
Last season, Bills cornerbacks had a combined seven interceptions so adding Barron gives the Bills the playmaker they need on defense to create turnovers in an instant.
