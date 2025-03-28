Bills' positional breakdown: FA addition one of four potential starting safeties
The Buffalo Bills could add another variable to the equation at the NFL Draft, but, at the moment, there will be a four-man competition for two starting safety spots.
Further raising the intensity likely to ensue, all four competitors have NFL starting experience.
Veteran Taylor Rapp has 66 career starts. Damar Hamlin, who re-signed to a one-year contract, emerged as a starter in 2024. Meanwhile, 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop was a substitute starter as a rookie.
The newest piece to the equation is former Washington Commanders' starter Darrick Forrest, who inked a one-year free-agent agreement earlier this month.
"They have Rapp Hamlin Bishop and Forrest, so they've got a nice four-man competition for the safety position. Obviously, they felt they wanted to bring another safety into the mix. Forrest, he was a starter for Washington in 2022, so he played a lot of snaps," said NFL Films producer Greg Cosell during a recent appearance on One Bills Live.
Taylor Rapp
Entering his third season in the program, the battle-tested Rapp was an unquestioned starter beginning Week 1 in 2024. He missed a handful of games due to injury, but managed 82 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble over 14 starts. Prior to arriving in Orchard Park, the 27-year-old Rapp was a full-time starter for the 2021 Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Cole Bishop
The Bills have high hopes for the No. 60 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he eventually showed flashes despite early injuries slowing his growth. Bishop was forced to start for an injured Rapp during the AFC Championship Game. He played 100 percent of the defensive snaps, totaling 10 tackles in the 32-29 setback.
Damar Hamlin
The two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year finalist has remarkably returned to the playing field after surviving cardiac arrest in the next-to-last week of the 2022 season. After playing a backup role for most of his career, Hamlin stepped up to win a starting job in 2024 and never let it go. His experience in the defense makes him a viable candidate to retain his starting status.
Darrick Forrest
Forrest comes to Buffalo after playing out his rookie contract with the Commanders. The 2021 fifth-round draft pick became a starter in 2022, but was sidetracked by a season-ending injury five weeks into 2023. In 2022, he recorded four interceptions, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
