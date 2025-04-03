Bills interview former first-round pick's brother from Spencer Brown's alma mater
The Buffalo Bills have gone to this particular well before, and it's yielded a franchise right tackle.
With the No. 93 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bills selected Northern Iowa's Spencer Brown. Four years later, Brown has made 56 regular season starts for Buffalo and is playing on a lucrative second contract.
In 2022, months the New Orleans Saints used the No. 19 overall pick on Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning.
This spring, UNI has another draftable offensive tackle piquing the interest of the Bills amongst others.
Although not as highly-touted as Brown, or older brother Trevor, offensive line prospect Jared Penning is squarely on Buffalo's radar. According to New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot last week, the Bills hosted a Zoom meeting with Penning as part of the pre-draft process.
RELATED: Not even computer can calculate Buffalo Bills' first-round NFL Draft preference
The 6-foot-4 Penning currently carries a seventh round / priority free agent draft grade, coming from the Division I FCS level. The offensive lineman showed great versatility during his UNI career. He started at left tackle in 2024 after flipping from the right side where he played in 2023. In 2021, Penning made 11 starts as a guard.
The Bills were reportedly one of 12 NFL teams with representation at Northern Iowa's Pro Day. Buffalo, which has 10 selections in the upcoming draft, has solid depth at offensive tackle with Ryan Van Demark and Tylan Grable, but some added competition is always needed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —