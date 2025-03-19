Bills' positional breakdown: What to expect from rebuilt defensive line
The 2025 defensive line for the Buffalo Bills should be one of the best the unit has had in years after making big pickups during free agency.
Entering the offseason, the unit had five defensive linemen seeking new homes as unrestricted free agents. The team added a sixth free agent to the market when they released Von Miller after three seasons.
Buffalo added three new additions to the unit through one week of free agency. With work still to be done, the Bills seem to be in decent shape for a 2025 playoff push.
Here's a current look at all the defensive linemen on the Bills' roster.
Newest Additions
Joey Bosa, DE
On Tuesday night, Bosa landed with the Bills on a one-year, $12.6 million contract, as this was the team's most significant move in the offseason. The five-time Pro Bowler has racked up 72 sacks during his nine-year NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bosa will replace Miller after his release. He is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL when healthy, but he has missed 42 games in his career. Buffalo got a steal for a spectacular pass rusher if he can remain on the field.
Michael Hoecht, DE
Hoecht, another new edge rusher who can immediately impact, agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Bills on Monday. Unfortunately for the Bills, Hoecht will not be available for the first six games of the season after testing positive for PEDs.
Buffalo's new addition off the edge should give them a versatile player who can rush off the edge and play outside linebacker. Hoecht's playing time has increased on the field so while he won't be a starter, he should factor heavily into the rotation. Watch for him to make a bigger impact once he returns from his suspension.
Larry Ogunjobi. DT
Ogunjobi joins the interior of the defensive line after signing a one-year deal worth $8 million. He, alongside Hoecht, is suspended for the first six games of 2025 after testing positive for PED.
The Bills lost defensive tackles Quinton Jefferson, Austin Johnson, and Jordan Phillips, who are free agents. Ogunjobi attacks an offensive line with strong hands, as he is stronger at pass rush than stopping the run. After he returns from suspension, expect Ogunjobi to be a rotational player on the line.
Returning Defensive Linemen
Greg Rousseau, DE
Rousseau emerged as the Bills' most consistent pass rusher in 2024 after finishing with a career-high in tackles (53), quarterback hits (24) and sacks (eight). He was rewarded this offseason with a four-year, $80 million with $54 million of it guaranteed.
The 24-year-old pass rusher was superb at pressuring the quarterback after posting 63 pressures in 2024, which was also a career-high. Buffalo is starting to see Rousseau hit his stride in the prime of his career, which makes him the most important asset on defense for the next five-plus years.
A.J. Epenesa, DE
On the other side of Rousseau is Epenesa, the model of consistency after three straight seasons of at least six or more sacks. He, too, had career-highs in tackles (39), quarterback hits (11), and tackles for loss (eight) in 2024.
The bad news for Buffalo is that Epenesa is entering the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. He's exceptional as a pass rusher, and last year, he took a more prominent role as a full-time starter for Miller. It's a contract year for Epenesa, so he will go all out, even though he might take a bit of a backseat with Bosa in the picture now.
Javon Solomon, DE
Buffalo's 2024 fifth-round pick came into the season as a backup and slowly worked his way into the rotation. Solomon finished the season with 13 tackles, six quarterback hits, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games.
The upcoming suspension of Hoecht should see Solomon take a more significant role in year two, allowing him to create more playing time for himself. He showed flashes of play-making ability against the Patriots late in the season, so with more time on the field, Solomon could be a good role player.
Ed Oliver, DT
Oliver is back for his sixth season with the Bills after the team picked him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He is coming off 29 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and three sacks in 14 games.
The interior of the defensive line has been set with Oliver for a while, as the team will keep him for another three years on his contract. Buffalo needs pass rushers on the defensive line, and Oliver is solid at that and stopping the run, so expect him to stay in the starting lineup, but he needs a bigger 2025 season than he did a season ago.
DeWayne Carter, DT
Carter spent his first season in the NFL rotating on the defensive line but only played in 11 games. The former third-round pick racked up 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a pass deflection.
With three defensive tackles not on the roster, Carter is another tackle who will have a more significant role this season, backing up Oliver and DaQuan Jones. Ogunjobi will serve a six-game suspension which give Buffalo an opportunity to see if Carter can plug up the middle of the line and earn more playing time.
Branson Deen, DT
Deen spent most of the 2024 season on the practice squad and only played in one game. He went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Miami.
There are spots open early in the season, especially with Ogunjobi's suspension, but Deen might have the biggest uphill battle to make the roster. He is a practice squad spot candidate and will be activated when injuries occur.
DaQuan Jones, DT
The 33-year-old veteran is back for his fourth season with the Bills after starting 16 of 17 games in 2024. He racked up 23 tackles, seven quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks for the Bills last year.
Nothing changes at tackle, as Jones will be next to Oliver in the starting lineup. Jones' strength is more about stopping the run, making him a good complement to Oliver's pass-rushing abilities. Depth at tackle could be a question mark entering 2025, but the starting lineup has plenty of experience and talent with Jones.
Zion Logue, DT
Buffalo signed Logue in October after he spent the first month of the season on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. He appeared in two games and made two tackles.
Logue and Deen are in the same position: They will have to compete against two former 2024 NFL Draft picks to win roster spots. The good news is that Logue has a little more experience in the Bills' defensive system, so that might give him a leg up in the competition during training camp time.
2025 Projected Defensive Line Depth Chart
Here's a look at the projected depth chart on the defensive line for Buffalo in 2025:
Left Defensive End: Greg Rousseau, Michael Hoecht, Javon Solomon
Defensive Tackle: DaQuan Jones, Larry Ogunjobi, Zion Logue
Defensive Tackle: Ed Oliver, DeWayne Carter, Branson Deen
Right Defensive End: Joey Bosa, A.J. Epenesa
