Bills add All-Big Ten defensive linemen in latest post-Super Bowl mock drafts
Following the Philadelphia Eagles trouncing the Kansas City Chiefs' chances at a championship three-peat in Super Bowl LIX, the 2025 offseason is officially here. That means the Buffalo Bills and the rest of the league are gearing up for the NFL Draft.
The Bills are now locked into their No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 24.
If Buffalo is to recreate the championship success that the Eagles had against the Chiefs, adding defensive difference-makers in the trenches will be vital. Those who believe this ideology will love what Bleacher Report and PFF projected the Bills to do in the first round of the ensuing draft.
Rather than going with a skill position player, Buffalo is projected to land Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon by Bleacher Report and Michigan DT Kenneth Grant in PFF's post-Super Bowl mock draft.
According to PFF, Harmon was the 55th-best player in college football in 2024. He generated a nation-leading 55 quarterback pressures from the defensive tackle position and a 17.9% pass rush win rate which lifted him to an 84.2 overall grade this season.
Although lower than Harmon, Grant was also on the top 100 list at No. 86. He finished the 2024 season with an 86.3 run-defense grade and an 83.7 overall grade, helping him land a third-team All-American selection. A two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection, Grant was also able to help the Wolverines end a 26-year title drought with the 2023 national championship.
There's 73 days until the first round of the NFL Draft. And if the Bills are to stick with their current pick at No. 30, there should still be a lot of talent at their disposal late in the first round.