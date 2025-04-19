Buffalo Bills exit Round 1 in trade-heavy 7-round NFL mock draft
The Buffalo Bills hold pick No. 30 in the 2025 NFL draft, which could become a valuable commodity. As the first round closes out, there will be teams wanting to get back into the mix on Thursday, which could allow Buffalo a chance to trade down and add more capital.
In a full 7-round NFL mock draft from Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings, the Bills use this strategy. He has them trading out of Round 1, taking advantage of the Cleveland Browns' need at quarterback.
Cummings has Cleveland acquiring the 30th pick so they can land Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. To make the move, they send Buffalo pick No. 33, No. 94, and a 2026 second-round selection. The Bills also sent a fifth-rounder to the Browns.
While it's frustrating for fans to watch their team exit Round 1, the Bills get an excellent haul and still land a premium player with the first pick in Round 2. That's where Cummings has them taking Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. That might have been the target at No. 30, which means general manager Brandon Beane gets his guy and more ammunition.
The trades aren't done there, however, as Cummings has Buffalo sending picks No. 94 and 169 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for picks No. 53 and 157. At 53, they take LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson. Three picks later, they finally stay put and add Utah State wideout Jalen Royals.
Buffalo keeps their remaining picks in this mock with two more LSU players — cornerback Zy Alexander and defensive tackle Sai'vion Jones — joining the mix. Their most interesting selection happens at No. 132. That's where they end up with SMU running back Brashard Smith.
A receiver-turned-running back, Smith is an intriguing prospect who could be a dangerous weapon in this offense.
Again, trading down is never the popular move, but the Bills fill several holes with talented players and go into 2026 with two picks in Round 2. That means this scenario would be a massive win.
