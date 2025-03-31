Bills predicted to trade up, draft versatile 8-INT Rasul Douglas replacement
The Buffalo Bills still have a major question mark at the cornerback spot ahead of the 2025 campaign, as the team doesn't have a sure starting solution opposite Christian Benford, both for the short and long term.
Rasul Douglas had the job last season, but he struggled and is also a free agent. General manager Brandon Beane was asked about Douglas while down at the NFL owners meetings and did not close the door on a reunion.
Even if the Bills bring Douglas back, they should look to add a young cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft as a possible long-term running mate for Benford.
In a recent mock from FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano, he has the Bills trading up to No. 26 overall with the Los Angeles Rams to select Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.
"The Bills could look to trade up for almost any defensive line or secondary prospect, but at this point, in this draft, it's hard to look past the second corner off the board," he wrote of the Bills trade. "They are incredibly thin at the back of their defense, which is why their pass defense was so bad last season. That's a problem for a team with Super Bowl aspirations and staring at big games against teams like the Chiefs and Bengals. Barron, who can play inside or outside, won't solve all their issues. But he's a good start."
While Vacchiano didn't offer an exact proposal, we could definitely see the Bills making this kind of move given their dire need at the position.
Barron is considered one of the best cornerback prospects in this year's class after a sensational college career that featured eight interceptions and stellar play all around.
In 2024, Barron posted an elite 91.1 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He also finished with a solid 69.0 grade in man coverage, which is particularly of note because the Bills need more corners capable of playing in man coverage.
"Barron impacts the defense every time he’s on the field through his effort, play style, and leadership," The Draft Network's Daniel Harms explained in a scouting report. "Although he can clean up areas of his game, the instincts and versatility he provides make it hard to keep him off the field."
Most projections have Barron going in the first round, but Harms thinks the Texas product could go on Day 2 of the draft. Knowing that, it's possible the Bills won't have to trade up for Barron, which would obviously be the most ideal scenario.
