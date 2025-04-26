Dorian Strong might be overkill as Bills' third CB selected in 2025 NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills used the 177th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong.
At this point in the draft, Strong could prove to be an absolute steal. He has decent size at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds and used his length to frustrate opposing wide receivers. The only question is how he fits in the Buffalo secondary.
While it's true the Bills needed to improve their pass defense, Strong is the third cornerback they selected this weekend. First, it was Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 overall. Second was Ohio State's Jordan Hancock at No. 170.
The three join a secondary that has Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White, Taron Johnson, and Dane Jackson. That will make it tough to decide who makes the 53-man roster.
That said, there's a chance the Bills could see Hancock as a safety. He spent much of his career at Ohio State playing cornerback, and is seen as a fit in the slot, but also took snaps at safety. If so, that would make more sense, otherwise, it might be overkill to throw so many darts at one position.
