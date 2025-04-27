Bills get positive NFL Draft grade for Josh Allen protector in Round 6
The Buffalo Bills need to do everything in their power to protect MVP Josh Allen, and they showed that with their sixth-round pick.
With the No. 206 overall selection in the NFL Draft, the Bills chose UConn offensive lineman Chase Lundt, who could emerge as a tackle protecting Josh Allen some day down the line.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski liked the pick, giving the Bills a "B" for the selection.
"The Buffalo Bills saw an opportunity to upgrade their depth behind left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown with a sixth-round pick and jumped at the opportunity. Besides, Dawkins turned 31 on the day the team drafted Connecticut’s Chase Lundt," Sobleski wrote.
"He has the size (6'7½", 304 lbs), the athletic ability to be really successful at a lot of places," UConn offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis said, per Roger Cleaveland of CT Insider. "With the NFL, a lot of it is about fit. With his preparation and how hard he works, I think he has a chance to be a long-term pro for sure."
"Today's NFL blocking schemes tend to be mix-and-match, but teams often typically have a preference toward one or the other. Regarding Sammis' comment about fit, Lundt is an advanced zone-blocker."
