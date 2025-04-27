Bills Central

Bills get positive NFL Draft grade for Josh Allen protector in Round 6

Josh Allen has another Buffalo Bills bodyguard on the offensive line.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills need to do everything in their power to protect MVP Josh Allen, and they showed that with their sixth-round pick.

With the No. 206 overall selection in the NFL Draft, the Bills chose UConn offensive lineman Chase Lundt, who could emerge as a tackle protecting Josh Allen some day down the line.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski liked the pick, giving the Bills a "B" for the selection.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Buffalo Bills saw an opportunity to upgrade their depth behind left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown with a sixth-round pick and jumped at the opportunity. Besides, Dawkins turned 31 on the day the team drafted Connecticut’s Chase Lundt," Sobleski wrote.

"He has the size (6'7½", 304 lbs), the athletic ability to be really successful at a lot of places," UConn offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis said, per Roger Cleaveland of CT Insider. "With the NFL, a lot of it is about fit. With his preparation and how hard he works, I think he has a chance to be a long-term pro for sure."

"Today's NFL blocking schemes tend to be mix-and-match, but teams often typically have a preference toward one or the other. Regarding Sammis' comment about fit, Lundt is an advanced zone-blocker."

University of Connecticut offensive lineman Chase Lundt answers questions at a press conference during the NFL Combine
University of Connecticut offensive lineman Chase Lundt answers questions at a press conference during the NFL Combine. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

