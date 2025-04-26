Bills Central

Bills' draft grade revealed for Round 5 national champion cornerback

The Buffalo Bills have been evaluated for their fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock catches balls during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock catches balls during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are doubling down on adding a cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After taking Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 overall in Round 1, the Bills opted to add more cornerback depth in the fifth round by selecting Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock with the No. 170 overall pick.

Bleacher Report contributor Brent Sobleski gave the Bills a "C" for selecting Hancock at the end of the fifth round.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock tackles Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock tackles Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"With Jordan Hancock’s selection, the Buffalo Bills have now taken two cornerbacks in this year’s class, include first-rounder Maxwell Hairston," Sobleski wrote.

"Depth was a significant corner entering the weekend with Christian Benford and Taron Johnson being the top two options and the latter is a nickel. Hairston will move in as Benford’s bookend, while Hancock should be the team’s fourth option."

Hancock will be able to fill in on third downs and contribute on special teams, giving the Bills a few options on where he can play down the line.

Hancock recorded 48 tackles and an interception as the Ohio State Buckeyes won a national championship this past season. He played as a starter for two seasons at Ohio State, giving him a decent amount of experience for the NFL.

Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

