Bills get poor fifth-round grade for 'best blocking tight end' in NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills are hoping to get better blocking for Josh Allen and James Cook when they are running out of the backfield next season.
The Bills may have done that by using the No. 173 overall selection on Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes, who is among the best blockers at his position in this year's draft class.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski graded the pick and gave the Bills a "C" for selecting Hawes.
"The Buffalo Bills wanted a blocking tight end, and they landed the best one with the 173rd overall pick. Georgia Tech’s Jackson Hawes won’t provide a lot as a receiver, but he’s going to do his job and do it very well–which is the dirty work at a position where doing so doesn’t hold much value," Sobleski wrote.
Hawes began his collegiate career at Yale before transferring to Georgia Tech this past season.
Hawes will join Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox and Zach Davidson in the tight end room, and he'll have a chance to be part of the 53-man roster in the fall.
Hawes is expected to primarily be a special teams contributor in his rookie year, but with Knox potentially lining up as a cap casualty next offseason, he could find his way towards a larger role in the long run.
