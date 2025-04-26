Bills Central

Bills get poor fifth-round grade for 'best blocking tight end' in NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills added a blocking tight end with their fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are hoping to get better blocking for Josh Allen and James Cook when they are running out of the backfield next season.

The Bills may have done that by using the No. 173 overall selection on Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes, who is among the best blockers at his position in this year's draft class.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski graded the pick and gave the Bills a "C" for selecting Hawes.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes runs the ball after a catch.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes runs the ball after a catch against Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Mansoor Delane. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"The Buffalo Bills wanted a blocking tight end, and they landed the best one with the 173rd overall pick. Georgia Tech’s Jackson Hawes won’t provide a lot as a receiver, but he’s going to do his job and do it very well–which is the dirty work at a position where doing so doesn’t hold much value," Sobleski wrote.

Hawes began his collegiate career at Yale before transferring to Georgia Tech this past season.

RELATED: Which picks did Bills send Bears in NFL Draft trade-up that landed Deone Walker?

Hawes will join Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox and Zach Davidson in the tight end room, and he'll have a chance to be part of the 53-man roster in the fall.

Hawes is expected to primarily be a special teams contributor in his rookie year, but with Knox potentially lining up as a cap casualty next offseason, he could find his way towards a larger role in the long run.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes catches a pass over Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes catches a pass over Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Bills Draft Updates