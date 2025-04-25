Bills Central

NFL Draft order 2025: Full list of Buffalo Bills picks

Buffalo GM Beane has 10 draft picks this year, leaving the Bills with plenty of options in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.

The Buffalo Bills have immediate needs at defensive line, defensive end, cornerback, safety and wide receiver. The team is not slotted to pick until the 30th selection tonight, but Beane has 10 picks to work with, which leaves him plenty of options to make deals and move around in the the draft.

In addition to the 30th pick in the first round, the Bills have multiple picks in the 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th, but do not have a third round selection.

A complete look at the Bills' list of picks can be seen below.

  • Round 1 (30)
  • Round 2 (56): from Houston in Stefon Diggs trade
  • Round 2 (62)
  • Round 4 (109): from Chicago
  • Round 4 (132)
  • Round 5 (169): compensatory (Gabe Davis)
  • Round 5 (170) from Dallas in Kaiir Elam trade
  • Round 5 (173): compensatory (Leonard Floyd)
  • Round 6 (177): from New York Giants in Boogie Basham trade
  • Round 6 (206)

