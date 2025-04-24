Do the Buffalo Bills have too many draft picks?
The NFL Draft is here! The Buffalo Bills have plenty of draft capital, but is it too much?
The Bills currently hold 10 picks across the seven rounds, which include 30 (Round 1), 56 (2), 62 (2), 109 (4), 132 (4), 169 (5), 170 (5), 173 (5), 177 (6), and 206 (6).
In Brandon Beane's history of drafting, the Bills average about eight picks per draft, which was how many selections they made in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. The lower end of his tenure was seven picks in 2020 and six picks in 2023, while 2024 saw a Beane-high 10 picks. Of course, no two draft classes are the same, and the roster is never in the same spot from year to year, meaning Beane's history of drafting can only hold so much weight.
Looking at the current state of Buffalo's roster, how much room for rookies do they have?
The cornerback spot opposite Christian Benford has been open all offseason. While the signings of Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White raise the floor of the CB room, the ceiling can easily be elevated with a corner drafted within the first two rounds.
Defensive tackle is another area of concern for the Bills. As DaQuan Jones plays out the last year of his deal, Larry Ogunjobi sits out for six games, and 2024 third round pick DeWayne Carter still looks to consistently earn a jersey each week, Buffalo could use help at both the 1-tech and 3-tech spots along the interior defensive line.
Positions like wide receiver, edge rusher, and safety could be in play for the Bills with their earlier picks, lacking top-end talent at those positions. Meanwhile, the competition for QB2 behind Josh Allen would be more interesting with a rookie, and a TE3 to replace Quintin Morris could be a likely Day 3 target.
While running back, offensive line, and linebacker have no immediate need, contract expirations for James Cook, Connor McGovern, and Matt Milano mean these will be needs of the near future.
How the board falls will be the greatest factor in determining if and when Brandon Beane trades up, trades down, or just sticks and picks. While it's unlikely Buffalo picks at all 10 spots they currently have a pick, don't count out a larger draft class for the Bills when the three-day event concludes on April 26.
