Bills Central

Projected Buffalo Bills' depth chart prior to NFL Draft activity

Here's how the players stand on the Buffalo Bills' 90-man roster with additions set to be made through the NFL Draft

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) celebrates with Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) fumble recovery during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) celebrates with Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) fumble recovery during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Once the real games start in September, it'll be pared down to 53 men.

For now, the Buffalo Bills roster will only grow until training camp begins. As for how the Bills going about doing that in this week's NFL Draft, one can derive some guesses by looking at the current projected depth chart.

With four quarterbacks, including reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, under contract, don't count on the Bills adding a signal caller this weekend. When it comes to a third tight end, however, Buffalo may want to consider upgrading over Zach Davidson.

There also appears to be opportunities at defensive tackle and cornerback.

RELATED: 'Bills On SI' 7-round mock draft features highly-rated safety plus DT double dip

Here's the Bills' depth chart as we see it on NFL Draft night.

OFFENSE DEPTH CHART

QUARTERBACKS

First Team: Josh Allen

Second Team: Mitch Trubisky

Third Team: Mike White

Fourth Team: Shane Buechele

RUNNING BACKS

First Team: James Cook

Second Team: Ray Davis

Third Team: Ty Johnson

Fourth Team: Frank Gore Jr., Darrynton Evans

Ray Davis (22) runs for a touchdown
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

FULLBACK

First Team: Reggie Gilliam

CENTERS

First Team: Connor McGovern

Second Team: Sedrick Van Pran Granger

Third Team: Alec Anderson

GUARDS

First Team: David Edwards (LG), O'Cyrus Torrence (RG)

Second Team: Alec Anderson (LG), Kendrick Green (RG)

O'Cyrus Torrence (64)
Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) keeps New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (54) away from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during first half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TACKLES

First Team: Dion Dawkins (LT), Spencer Brown (RT)

Second Team: Tylan Grable (LT), Ryan Van Demark (RT), Alec Anderson (ST)

Third Team: Richard Gouriage (LT), Travis Clayton (RT)

TIGHT ENDS

First Team: Dawson Knox

Second Team: Dalton Kincaid

Third Team: Zach Davidson

WIDE RECEIVERS

First Team: Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer

Second Team: Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel

Third Team: Tyrell Shavers, Jalen Virgil

Fourth Team: Laviska Shenault, KJ Hamler

Joshua Palmer (5) runs
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

DEFENSE DEPTH CHART

DEFENSIVE ENDS

First Team: Greg Rousseau, Joey Bosa

Second Team: AJ Epenesa, Javon Solomon, Michael Hoecht

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

First Team: Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones

Second Team: Larry Ogunjobi, DeWayne Carter

Third Team: Zion Logue

Ed Oliver (91) sack
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) sacks New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

LINEBACKERS

First Team: Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano

Second Team: Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector

Third Team: Joe Andreessen, Ede Ulofoshio

SAFETIES

First Team: Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop

Second Team: Damar Hamlin, Darrick Forrest

Taylor Rapp (9)
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA;San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball past Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

CORNERBACKS

First Team: Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White, Taron Johnson (nickel)

Second Team: Dane Jackson, JaMarcus Ingram, Cam Lewis (nickel)

Third Team: Brandon Codrington, Te'Cory Couch, Daequan Hardy (nickel)

SPECIALISTS DEPTH CHART

KICKER

First Team: Tyler Bass

PUNTER

First Team: Jake Camarda

Second Team: Brad Robbins

Jake Camarda punt
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda (5) punts under pressure from San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

KICK RETURNER

First Team: Brandon Codrington

Second Team: Ray Davis

PUNT RETURNER

First Team: Brandon Codrington

Second Team: Laviska Shenault

Brandon Codrington a
Bills Brandon Codrington avoids the tackle while carrying the ball during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LONGSNAPPER

First Team: Reid Ferguson

HOLDER

First Team: Jake Camarda

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News