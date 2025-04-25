Projected Buffalo Bills' depth chart prior to NFL Draft activity
Once the real games start in September, it'll be pared down to 53 men.
For now, the Buffalo Bills roster will only grow until training camp begins. As for how the Bills going about doing that in this week's NFL Draft, one can derive some guesses by looking at the current projected depth chart.
With four quarterbacks, including reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, under contract, don't count on the Bills adding a signal caller this weekend. When it comes to a third tight end, however, Buffalo may want to consider upgrading over Zach Davidson.
There also appears to be opportunities at defensive tackle and cornerback.
Here's the Bills' depth chart as we see it on NFL Draft night.
OFFENSE DEPTH CHART
QUARTERBACKS
First Team: Josh Allen
Second Team: Mitch Trubisky
Third Team: Mike White
Fourth Team: Shane Buechele
RUNNING BACKS
First Team: James Cook
Second Team: Ray Davis
Third Team: Ty Johnson
Fourth Team: Frank Gore Jr., Darrynton Evans
FULLBACK
First Team: Reggie Gilliam
CENTERS
First Team: Connor McGovern
Second Team: Sedrick Van Pran Granger
Third Team: Alec Anderson
GUARDS
First Team: David Edwards (LG), O'Cyrus Torrence (RG)
Second Team: Alec Anderson (LG), Kendrick Green (RG)
TACKLES
First Team: Dion Dawkins (LT), Spencer Brown (RT)
Second Team: Tylan Grable (LT), Ryan Van Demark (RT), Alec Anderson (ST)
Third Team: Richard Gouriage (LT), Travis Clayton (RT)
TIGHT ENDS
First Team: Dawson Knox
Second Team: Dalton Kincaid
Third Team: Zach Davidson
WIDE RECEIVERS
First Team: Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer
Second Team: Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel
Third Team: Tyrell Shavers, Jalen Virgil
Fourth Team: Laviska Shenault, KJ Hamler
DEFENSE DEPTH CHART
DEFENSIVE ENDS
First Team: Greg Rousseau, Joey Bosa
Second Team: AJ Epenesa, Javon Solomon, Michael Hoecht
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
First Team: Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones
Second Team: Larry Ogunjobi, DeWayne Carter
Third Team: Zion Logue
LINEBACKERS
First Team: Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano
Second Team: Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector
Third Team: Joe Andreessen, Ede Ulofoshio
SAFETIES
First Team: Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop
Second Team: Damar Hamlin, Darrick Forrest
CORNERBACKS
First Team: Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White, Taron Johnson (nickel)
Second Team: Dane Jackson, JaMarcus Ingram, Cam Lewis (nickel)
Third Team: Brandon Codrington, Te'Cory Couch, Daequan Hardy (nickel)
SPECIALISTS DEPTH CHART
KICKER
First Team: Tyler Bass
PUNTER
First Team: Jake Camarda
Second Team: Brad Robbins
KICK RETURNER
First Team: Brandon Codrington
Second Team: Ray Davis
PUNT RETURNER
First Team: Brandon Codrington
Second Team: Laviska Shenault
LONGSNAPPER
First Team: Reid Ferguson
HOLDER
First Team: Jake Camarda
