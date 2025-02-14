Ohio State superstar predicted to boost Bills' lacking pass rush
The Buffalo Bills certainly could have used more juice at edge rusher against the Kansas City Chiefs in last month's AFC Championship Game.
The Bills sacked Patrick Mahomes only twice as the Chiefs' field general set a season high in dropback success rate (64.9) during the 32-29 decision. Despite having dedicated seemingly sufficient resources to acquiring defensive ends over the past five years, the Bills have yet to hit a home run there.
While future Hall-of-Fame pass rusher Von Miller was visible down the season's stretch, he's no longer a full-time player and hasn't been the same since tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving 2022. Former first-round pick Greg Rousseau is set to play on his fifth-year option, but he has failed to be a difference-maker during the postseason. Although an adequate starter, former second-rounder AJ Epenesa is far from a gamewrecker.
With Bills being tight against the salary cap this offseason, it seems more likely that any attempt to upgrade the position will come in the draft. CBS Sports draft expert Chris Trapasso's latest first-round mock-up linked Buffalo to Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer at No. 30 overall.
There were six edge rushers drafted prior to the Bills' selection in Trapasso's simulation. Washington grabbed Georgia's Mykel Williams at No. 29 overall. The Cleveland Browns made Penn State's Abdul Carter the first edge off the board at No. 2 overall.
"The Bills get a battle-tested, highly productive three-down edge with a reasonably high floor in Sawyer," said Trapasso, who has periodically filled in as a co-host on the One Bills Live show.
Sawyer made 53 appearances as a collegian for Ohio State. In addition to 9.0 sacks this past season, Sawyer also accounted for three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, six pass deflections and one interception. He recorded 2.0 sacks in a CFP win over Oregon and another one in a subsequent victory over Texas.
