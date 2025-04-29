Texas linebacker linked to Bills in 2026 mock draft
The Buffalo Bills could have chosen a linebacker early in the 2025 NFL Draft to eventually replace the aging Matt Milano.
To the surprise of some, the Bills did not take a linebacker at any point during the draft, instead choosing three cornerbacks, a pair of defensive tackles and a pass rusher on the defensive side of the ball.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski has the Bills taking Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. with the No. 29 overall pick in his way too early 2026 mock draft.
"Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano is a fantastic football player. He's also played only nine games over the last two seasons because of injuries (a broken leg followed by a torn biceps).
"The Bills front office can hedge its bet at linebacker by bringing in the class' best off-ball option in Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. But he's more than a traditional off-ball option, which makes him even more intriguing for the Bills even if Milano comes back and continues to play a high level.
"The first-team All-American amassed 113 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season. The Longhorns coaching staff moves him around like a chess piece. While Hill is the defensive leader and main communicator on the field, he can play off the edge or line up against an offensive lineman identified as a weak link. His versatility creates added value.
"Hill will only be 21 if he declares next season and won't turn 22 until after his rookie campaign. The Bills should be thrilled to add that type of defensive talent even if everything breaks in the team's favor this fall."
So much will change in the next 12 months, but if the Bills are still in need of a linebacker, Hill could be a fit for them towards the end of the first round in next year's draft.
