Bills' pre-draft positional breakdown: currently no room for rookies in LB corps
If there's one position on defense where the Buffalo Bills have no immediate draft need, it's linebacker.
In fact, if the Bills opted to use one of their 10 selections on the position, there's not even any room on the 53-man roster for the rookie without releasing a returnee.
Buffalo, which usually deploys only two linebackers in its base formation, has six returning players at the position, including undrafted 2024 rookie sensation "Buffalo Joe" Andreessen.
Here are six Bills' linebackers who are seemingly roster locks heading into the 2025 offseason program.
Terrel Bernard
The Bills signed their defensive captain to a four-year contract extension this offseason, cementing him as a centerpiece moving forward. Bernard, a 2022 third-round selection, is coming off back-to-back 100-tackle seasons despite missing four games due to injury in 2024.
Matt Milano
The former All-Pro, who reworked his contract and absorbed a pay cut in a team-friendly move, is locked in for 2025. After missing the first 13 weeks due to injury last season, Milano came on strong in the playoffs. Despite this being his final season under contract, general manager Brandon Beane isn't necessarily looking to move on from the soon-to-be 31-year old. "It definitely does not mean that this is Matt Milano's last year in Buffalo, by any means," said Beane.
Dorian Williams
The 2023 third-round draft pick has emerged as a solid third linebacker as the next man up behind Bernard and Milano. Williams made 11 starts in 2024, looking noticeably more comfortable in Buffalo's defense. His speed and instincts would allow him to be a primary starter for a lot of other teams.
Baylon Spector
Buffalo could likely into upgrade this backup spot, but Spector's familiarity with Sean McDermott's defense may wind up keeping the 2022 seventh-round pick on the roster. He has played in 26 games over three seasons. When pressed into four starting assignments with both Milano and Bernard on the shelf at one point this past year, he was exploited on multiple occasions.
Edefuan Ulofoshio
After being selected at No. 160 overall last spring, Ulofoshio spent the majority of his rookie campaign as a gameday inactive. Still, the fact that the Bills spent a fifth-round selection on him suggests the linebacker will eventually get a chance to earn a role.
Joe Andreessen
The local Cinderella story was active for 13 regular season games as an undrafted rookie. In fact, Andreessen only earned a contract after impressing during a minicamp tryout last May. In addition to playing a majority of special teams snaps, the Lancaster HS product saw 114 reps on defense.
