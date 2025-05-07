NFL Draft expert gives Josh Allen new weapon in 2026 mock
NFL Draft expert Todd McShay released his Way-Too-Early 2026 Mock Draft, where he predicts the Buffalo Bills will use their first-round pick on a new receiver for Josh Allen.
Projected to have Pick No. 30 in the simulation, McShay gives the Bills Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
The 6-foot, 195 pound receiver is currently 21 years old, and will be 22 by the time next April arrives for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Moore is entering his third season with the Longhorns, coming off of a 2024 season with 39 receptions for 456 yards and seven touchdowns. He posted a career-high nine receptions and 114 yards, along with a touchdown, in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.
After graduating St. John Bosco High School in California, he was a four-star recruit, rated as the 10th best player in California and 19th overall wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose Texas over offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, and Florida State.
Buffalo has their top three wide receivers under contract through 2027, with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer projected to be with the Bills for at least the next three seasons. Curtis Samuel is likely in Buffalo through 2026 as well. However, the overall ceiling of the group is lacking, with no receiver topping Shakir's 76 receptions and 821 yards in 2024.
Bills GM Brandon Beane recently expressed his thoughts on the team not drafting a receiver highly in the draft, but that doesn't mean he'll share the same outlook for 2026 if the position group has another underwhelming year.
