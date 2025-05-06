Josh Allen stunningly snubbed from dual threat QB list on 'Good Morning Football'

After today, Josh Allen now has the most (or tied most) games with:



2+ passing & 1+ rushing TDs

2+ passing & 2+ rushing TDs

3+ passing & 1+ rushing TDs

3+ passing & 2+ rushing TDs

3+ passing & 3+ rushing TDs

300+ passing and 50+ rushing yards



Also 2nd all time in QB rushing TDs