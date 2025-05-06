Josh Allen stunningly snubbed from dual threat QB list on 'Good Morning Football'
Monday's episode of Good Morning Football featured Isaiah Stanback, one of the newest analysts on NFL Network, ranking his top five dual threat quarterbacks of all time.
The list featured one glaring omission — Josh Allen.
Stanback's rankings were led by Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson in the top two spots, followed by Cam Newton, Randall Cunningham, and Donovan McNabb.
While there is a case to be made for each of the five QBs included on the list, Allen's argument is stronger than most. First, he scores on the ground at a historic rate. With 65 rushing TDs, he has more than Cunningham (35) and McNabb (29) combined. He's second all-time among QBs, trailing Newton's record by 10. Exceeding that mark each of the last two seasons, there is a legitimate chance Allen becomes the QB rushing TD leader by the end of the 2025 season.
While Allen dominates in touchdowns, he holds his own in terms of rushing yards too. Jackson and Vick sit comfortably at the top, while Newton's third place spot is threatened by Russell Wilson, who's less than 200 yards behind. Allen is currently seventh all time, which is already almost 700 yards above McNabb. He'll jump one spot with 98 yards to top Steve Young. It will most likely take two years for him to amass the 788 yards needed to pass Cunningham and enter the top five.
As if the rushing stats aren't enough, the conversation is about dual threat QBs, not rushing QBs. With the nuance to include passing ability in the definition of "dual threat", it's a no-brainer that Allen should be included on this list.
It's no argument that Allen is a vastly superior passer to Vick, totaling nearly 4000 more yards and 62 more touchdowns through the air in 32 less games. Allen holds an eight game advantage on Jackson, but that's not enough to justify the 6000 yard and 29 touchdown gap he holds on the fellow 2018 first rounder. He'll also pass Cunningham's yards and touchdowns this year, assuming he can throw for 3546 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Newton currently has the passing yard advantage with about 6,000 more yards, but he did it in 37 more games. Allen averages 20 more passing yards per game, so he should reach Newton's mark in under two seasons if he keeps his career pace. Allen recently passed Newton in passing touchdowns as well, currently with one more than the former Carolina MVP.
McNabb is the longevity benchmark, about 11,000 yards and 39 touchdowns ahead of Allen, but in 56 more games played. Allen will most likely need two seasons for the touchdowns and three seasons for the yards to fully clear McNabb's stats.
While a strong argument can be made that Allen is a top rushing QB in NFL history, his place among the top dual threat QBs should be inarguable, despite the snub from Stanback's list.
