Bills hosting potential Amari Cooper replacement on reported pre-draft visit
The Buffalo Bills' first reported pre-draft player visit is with a wide receiver.
Texas starter Isaiah Bond and the Bills have a dinner scheduled for Thursday night followed by a private workout on Friday, according to Houston-based KPRC2 reporter Aaron Wilson. Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on official visits leading up to the NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-11 Bond could potentially fit into the role held by veteran Amari Cooper in 2024. Set to turn 31 years old in June, Cooper remains unsigned on the free-agent market and the Bills appear willing to move on from the five-time Pro Bowl selection, who gained 297 yards on 20 receptions in eight regular season games as a Bill.
Listed as a Top 75 overall prospect by multiple draft outlets, Bond only helped himself by running a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He has drawn comparisons to Miami Dolphins speedster Jaylen Waddle.
Bond made 12 starts in his lone season competing for Texas. He caught 34 of 44 targets for 540 yards and five touchdowns. The versatile playmaker also recorded three rushes of 25+ yards and ran for one touchdown.
Prior to transferring to Texas, Bond spent two seasons at Alabama. He appeared in every game as a true freshman in 2022. Starting as a sophomore, Bond posted a team-high 48 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.
The Bills hold three picks in the first two rounds — No. 30, No. 56 and No. 62 overall.
