Long-time Buffalo Bills defensive lineman gets legendary honor for Sunday's NFL wild-card game
A longtime Buffalo Bills defensive tackle will be honored as the Bills Legend of the Game during Sunday's NFL wild-card game against the Denver Broncos.
Kyle Williams was a six-time Pro Bowler during his 13-year career with the Buffalo Bills from 2006-2019 with 609 tackles and 48.5 sacks.
"It's really exciting for myself but really for my family," Williams told BuffaloBills.com. "Having the chance to come back and bring them up to where they grew up is really exciting for all of us."
Williams was the No. 134 pick in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft.
"I just remember getting started, really just wanting an opportunity," Williams also told BuffaloBills.com. "To me, it was just a fate deal, having an opportunity to land in a place like Buffalo, which, probably couldn't be any more opposite from where I'm from, as far as weather, but couldn't have landed in a place more similar, as far as, community of people who love their teams, they celebrate tough people who get after it. And it really couldn't have been a better fit."
When does Buffalo play Denver?
The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.
The game will be televised on CBS.
CBS broadcasters for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the broadcasters for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.
Where to buy Buffalo vs. Denver NFL playoff tickets
Buffalo vs. Denver odds
Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.
The over-under in points is 47.
Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds
Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.