Long-time Buffalo Bills defensive lineman gets legendary honor for Sunday's NFL wild-card game

Kyle Williams was a six-time Pro Bowler for the team.

Kyle Williams greets fans before a game.
Kyle Williams greets fans before a game. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
A longtime Buffalo Bills defensive tackle will be honored as the Bills Legend of the Game during Sunday's NFL wild-card game against the Denver Broncos.

Kyle Williams was a six-time Pro Bowler during his 13-year career with the Buffalo Bills from 2006-2019 with 609 tackles and 48.5 sacks.


"It's really exciting for myself but really for my family," Williams told BuffaloBills.com. "Having the chance to come back and bring them up to where they grew up is really exciting for all of us."

Bills Kyle Williams complains to an official that he was held as he rushed the passer.
Bills Kyle Williams complains to an official that he was held as he rushed the passer in a 42-17 win over Miami in 2018. / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Williams was the No. 134 pick in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft.


"I just remember getting started, really just wanting an opportunity," Williams also told BuffaloBills.com. "To me, it was just a fate deal, having an opportunity to land in a place like Buffalo, which, probably couldn't be any more opposite from where I'm from, as far as weather, but couldn't have landed in a place more similar, as far as, community of people who love their teams, they celebrate tough people who get after it. And it really couldn't have been a better fit."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hands the ball off during warmups
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hands the ball off during warmups before a game against New England at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

When does Buffalo play Denver?

The Bills and Broncos will face off at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Highmark Stadium.

The game will be televised on CBS.

CBS broadcasters for Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos game

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the broadcasters for the game, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.


Buffalo vs. Denver odds

Buffalo is a 9-point early favorite to beat Denver according to BetMGM.

The over-under in points is 47.

Buffalo Bills fan Alex Cauley, 31, of Kansas City, throws his future groomsmen and Detroit Lions fan Ryan Petras, 31, of Troy through a table at a Buffalo Bills tailgating party in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds

Buffalo is at +600 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet MGM.

