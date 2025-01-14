Bills Central

Buffalo star has high praise for this year's Bills team

Bills set to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins eaves the field after winning a game against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the AFC East title at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins eaves the field after winning a game against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the AFC East title at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills gave a dominant opening performance with the team's 31-7 win over Denver Sunday in a NFL wild-card game.

And the team is feeling that confidence as they prepare for the next game Sunday against Baltimore.


"This is the best the team has felt (in my time with the Bills," offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said Monday during an appearance on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd. " "This is the best I've seen Josh (Allen). This is the best I've seen (Sean) McDermott." 


Dawkins has spent eight years with the Bills.

