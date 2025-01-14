Buffalo star has high praise for this year's Bills team
Bills set to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills gave a dominant opening performance with the team's 31-7 win over Denver Sunday in a NFL wild-card game.
And the team is feeling that confidence as they prepare for the next game Sunday against Baltimore.
"This is the best the team has felt (in my time with the Bills," offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said Monday during an appearance on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd. " "This is the best I've seen Josh (Allen). This is the best I've seen (Sean) McDermott."
Dawkins has spent eight years with the Bills.
You can watch the entire interview below.
