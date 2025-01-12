WATCH: Sean McDermott, Josh Allen address Bills after 31-7 win over Denver
Team looking forward to next weekend's game against Baltimore.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen addressed a happy locker room following the team's 31-7 win over Denver in the NFL wild-card playoffs.
"You come out with a mindset feeding each other, offense, defense, special teams, working together as one," McDermott told the team. "That's what a great football team does. Well done, man, great job. Hey, hold on, indeed. Line. It's going it's going through you. I'm just telling you right now, it's going through you every dang week, every day. Week, 220 some yards rushing. Great job.
"We earned the right to another week," Allen said. "Let's keep it going."
Buffalo will host Baltimore next weekend.
