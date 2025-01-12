Bills Central

WATCH: Sean McDermott, Josh Allen address Bills after 31-7 win over Denver

Team looking forward to next weekend's game against Baltimore.

Chris Pugh

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott joins his team out on the field for warmups before the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott joins his team out on the field for warmups before the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen addressed a happy locker room following the team's 31-7 win over Denver in the NFL wild-card playoffs.

"You come out with a mindset feeding each other, offense, defense, special teams, working together as one," McDermott told the team. "That's what a great football team does. Well done, man, great job. Hey, hold on, indeed. Line. It's going it's going through you. I'm just telling you right now, it's going through you every dang week, every day. Week, 220 some yards rushing. Great job.

"We earned the right to another week," Allen said. "Let's keep it going."

Buffalo will host Baltimore next weekend.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass kicks a point after try during the fourth quarter
Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass kicks a point after try during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images


—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Chris Pugh
CHRIS PUGH

Chris is an experienced digital content producer with prior roles in journalism and corporate communications. He has worked as a sports and news writer and editor at McClatchy, Tribune and Gannett. Chris is based in Columbus, Ohio.