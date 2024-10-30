Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld throw epic circus-themed Bills bash
Step right up, Bills Mafia. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld traded the football field for the big top Monday night, hosting a spectacular circus-themed Halloween bash that had everyone talking.
The power couple pulled out all the stops with a setup that would make Ringling Bros. proud, from colorful lights and carnival games to everyone’s favorite circus fare. The two were dressed to the nines as ringmasters, leading the festivities in show-stopping fashion.
After knocking off the Seahawks in a 31-10 rout on Sunday, the Bills had every reason to let loose, and plenty of teammates joined the fun. Players donned their best circus-inspired outfits—think strongmen, clowns, and maybe even a lion tamer or two—and made the most of a well-deserved night off.
The celebration was the perfect balance to a big win, with Allen taking on his unofficial role as Bills' “Ringmaster” both on and off the field. If their on-field performance was any indication, this Halloween extravaganza might just be the magic ingredient the Bills need to keep up their winning momentum.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —