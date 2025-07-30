Bills may avoid Ravens' dynamic weapon for Week 1 showdown in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills will open their 2025 season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7, but the reigning AFC North champions might be without one of their better offensive weapons for that contest.
According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Jeremy Fowler, tight end Isaiah Likely has suffered a small fracture in his foot that is threatening to sideline him into the start of the regular season.
Fowler and Hensley leave the door open for Likely to return by Week 1, but that appears to be the best-case scenario for the Coastal Carolina product.
"According to sources, if all goes well in Likely's recovery, he is expected to return early in the season. It's possible Likely could be back for the Ravens' Sept. 7 opener at the Buffalo Bills," they said.
Likely suffered the injury after rolling his ankle during a one-on-one drill at practice on Tuesday. He was carted off the field and spotted limping into the locker room.
RELATED: Josh Allen shows once again he's literally the best dude on the planet
Head coach John Harbaugh initially said Likely would be out "a few weeks," but clearly the MRI said differently.
Likely has proven to be a dynamic weapon in Baltimore's offense in his limited opportunities, and he's one-third of an impressive tight ends group that also includes Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar.
While it remains possible Likely will suit up, his absence would no doubt make things easier for the Bills. The Ravens tight end has been particularly effective on the road, where he's posted 60 receptions for 737 yards and seven scores during his career, numbers that exceed what he has done at home.
The best performance of Likely's career came in Week 1 last season, when he went off for 111 yards and a touchdown.
The Ravens and Bills will square off in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football live on NBC.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —