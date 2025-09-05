Bills move Tyler Bass to IR, leaving 41-year-old to handle kicking duties
Buffalo Bills' kicker Tyler Bass hasn't participated in a large majority of practices since late July, and as it turns out, he won't be participating in a game for at least four weeks.
After Friday's practice, the Bills placed Bass on Injured Reserve, meaning recently-signed Matt Prater will do the kicking when the Bills open the season on September 7.
Bass was able to return to the field for the Bills' preseason finale, but the problem has apparently re-emerged.
When the Bills signed Prater, Bills coach Sean McDermott had this to say, "We’re just making sure we’re covered. Matt’s been around a long time and knows how to handle pressure. That’s what we need right now.”
Despite Prater's age, 41, he was solid for the Arizona Cardinals. He played in only four games last year, due to an injury of his own, but in the last two years, Prater has nailed 34 of 39 field goals, including a long of 62 yards in 2023, and only missed one extra point in 33 tries.
Is Matt Prater still clutch?
Prater brings a ton of experience and knows what it takes to hit those clutch field goals. He currently holds the record for most field goals from 50 yards and beyond with 81, and he is the only kicker in NFL history to win Special Teams Player of the Week with three different teams.
Matt Prater's 2024 injury
He is coming off a meniscus tear that he sustained just four games into last season, and hasn't kicked in a meaningful game since then. At age 41, can he continue to be clutch, and how much power does he have left in his leg? Looks like we'll find out Sunday night.
