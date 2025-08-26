Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes: ESPN Top 100 sparks debate
The NFL Preseason is finally in the rearview, and games that matter are less than two weeks away. Still, that hasn't stopped the offseason onslaught of player rankings from various media entities, including the latest from ESPN's top 100 players of 2025.
As you would expect, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen made the list, but he wasn't No. 1. That honor goes to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The love affair with Mahomes continues, despite relatively pedestrian numbers over the last few seasons, compared to his counterparts.
Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes: Who deserves top billing?
If one had said Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson or even Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow were No. 1, that would make more sense than Mahomes. One could have put Eagles running back Saquon Barkley in that spot, and not get much argument, but Mahomes? Mainstream media places too much emphasis on Super Bowls and winning when measuring how great a player is, especially at the quarterback position.
ESPN’s Top 100 for 2025: Where Does Josh Allen Rank?
Anyways, let's get back to Allen's ranking. The folks at ESPN ranked Allen number two, behind Mahomes. This is a solid ranking, and you won't get much debate, at least not from me. Allen had a tremendous season in 2024, and as the reigning NFL MVP, is very deserving of the number two spot, and in all actuality, should be number one.
Alaina Getzenberg wrote, "Coming off his first MVP campaign, Allen is primed for another big season, aided by his consistent surroundings. Breaking scoring records with his arm and legs has become the norm, and he also had the fewest turnovers of his career (eight) last season. But he said that's an area he can improve. "This program is always going to be top-notch because we got the best quarterback in the league, so we always going to have a chance in any game," cornerback Tre'Davious White said."
Will 2025 Finally Be the Year for a Bills Super Bowl?
Regardless, none of this truly matters, but it is fun to debate, which is the whole point of these player rankings. It won't have any bearing on the outcome of the 2025 season and isn't a precursor to what might happen this year, or who the front-runner is for this season's MVP.
Josh Allen will be looking for his sixth consecutive season with 40-plus touchdowns, while leading the Bills to six straight AFC East titles as well. Another season like last year, and maybe a Super Bowl win would get Allen to that number one spot, but does anything else matter if the Bills win a Super Bowl?
