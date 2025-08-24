Bills welcome back $20+ million kicker after weeks-long injury scare
The Buffalo Bills can breathe a collective sigh of relief — their kicker is back.
Veteran Tyler Bass saw his first competitive action of the summer when the Bills closed out their preseason schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 23 at Raymond James Stadium.
Bass, the 2020 sixth-round draft pick, has essentially been on the shelf since since July 28 due to pelvic soreness.
The Bills attempted a few kicks during the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 1, but it was running back Ray Davis doing the honors. They signed Caden Davis one day prior to the August 9 preseason opener against the New York Giants, and he handled primary kicking duties for two games until being released on August 20.
RELATED: Bills waive rookie safety, sign undrafted CB who was cut by Packers last week
"That's the vision for T. Bass, including today, tomorrow kicking on the side, not with the team," said head coach Sean McDermott in Wednesday morning. "Starting Thursday, if all goes well according to plan, he will kick with the team, and then hopefully going into the game this week."
As it turned out, all went according to plan as Bass returned to action against the Buccaneers. He booted the game's opening kickoff to the 2-yard line, and it was returned to the 29.
After running back Frank Gore Jr. capped the Bills' first offensive possession with a one-yard touchdown rush, Bass took the field for the extra-point attempt. He lined up on the left hashmark and nailed the 33-yard kick.
Bass, who signed a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $20.4 million in 2023, has made 84.5 percent of his career field goal attempts and has a 96.4 lifetime success rate on PATs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —