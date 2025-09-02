NFL Week 1 power rankings: Where experts put Buffalo Bills ahead of season opener
The Buffalo Bills are set to embark on the 2025 season later this week and that means NFL power rankings have started rolling in.
Following a 13-4 campaign that saw the Bills fall just short of the Super Bowl once again after an AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo remains one of the favorites coming out of the AFC.
And that is very much reflected in the power rankings of experts from different media outlets. Let's see where the Bills sit as they prepare for a Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Here's where the Bills stand in various NFL power rankings ahead of the season opener.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 2
Iyer: "The Bills have the offensive and defensive momentum with reigning MVP Josh Allen to finally get over the AFC title hump. They won't be challenged much in the division to boost their chances at controlling home field."
Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 5
Davis: "They survived RB James Cook's hold-in. They've almost survived what's been a solid installment of "Hard Knocks." They'll almost undoubtedly survive what should be another cruise-control path to the AFC East crown. For the Bills, similar to the Ravens, it will likely be about what lies beyond that."
Mike Clay, ESPN: 2
Clay: "We already discussed Buffalo's stellar offensive outlook, but Sean McDermott's defense deserves some love, as well. Led by edge rusher Greg Rousseau, corner Christian Benford, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and new edge rusherJoey Bosa, this should be a solid unit. The Bills are equipped for another run at a title."
Robert Zeglinski and Christian D'Andrea, For The Win: 2
D'Andrea: "Buffalo returns the reigning MVP and a top-five run defense. The Bills also have plenty of questions to address in their secondary, especially if first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston misses extended time this season. Can Josh Allen make enough plays to overcome that potential weakness? Well, we've got them at No. 2, so yes."
